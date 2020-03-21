Man came out with pants down when police found him after fatal crash, records allege

CROWN POINT — A Merrillville man was wanted Friday on charges alleging he was driving drunk when he rear-ended a couple last year in Griffith, causing the death of a 63-year-old woman.

Louis J. Blair, 41, drove away from the scene of the crash about 4:20 p.m. Dec. 21 in the 1200 block of East Ridge Road, but officers found him a short time later because the woman's husband took a picture of the license plate on the car Blair was driving, according to court records.

When officers arrived at Blair's Merrillville apartment, he came out with his hands up and his pants partially down, exposing his penis and buttocks, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Though his speech was slurred, he admitted he had been the driver in the crash, records allege.

Police found a small amount of marijuana and an empty 100-milliliter bottle of vodka in his pants pockets, records state.

At the crash scene, Dianne Robinson, 63, of Gary, a passenger in a red Ford Transit van that Blair rear-ended, told her husband after impact she couldn't breathe, records state. She then became unresponsive and began convulsing.

Medics arrived and took Robinson to Community Hospital in Munster, where she was pronounced dead from cardiac arrest, records state.