Man can't be prosecuted twice in abduction, shooting of relative of state's witness, judge says

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge granted a Gary man's motion Friday to dismiss his latest charges because a federal jury already found him not guilty of the underlying allegations.

Jarod D. Johnson, 24, cannot be prosecuted by the state on charges of attempted murder, battery and intimidation filed earlier this year in connection with a 2019 abduction and shooting, Judge Salvador Vasquez said.

"The problem I see here is we're dealing with a moment in time," Vasquez said. "And this moment is no more than two hours."

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor David Rooda said a federal jury never considered whether Johnson was guilty of shooting and wounding a female relative of a witness in an earlier case against him.

A U.S. District Court jury only considered whether Johnson was guilty of kidnapping the woman, he said.

Johnson was acquitted of a federal kidnapping charge in March.

Johnson's attorney, Marc Laterzo, said both cases arose from the same alleged conduct, creating a double jeopardy issue.

Vasquez said he could find no distinguishing factors that would allow for the state's prosecution.

Johnson remained in custody on two other cases.