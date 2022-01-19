Man captured in Illinois after armed carjacking of good Samaritan on I-65, police say

The man told police Brown-Watkins told him to drive to Chicago as fast as he could.

Brown-Watkins is accused of continually pointing the rifle at the man, pushing the barrel up against the man's head and "cocking" the rifle at one point.

During the ride, a friend of the van driver remained on a FaceTime call that had started before the carjacking, records state. The friend called 911 and continued to track the van driver's location.

Indiana State Police began chasing the van shortly afterwards on Interstate 80/94 in Hammond, but troopers were unaware the carjacking victim was in the driver's seat and the suspect was a passenger, Sgt. Glen Fifield said.

The man told police Brown-Watkins was on the phone calling people to meet up with and told him to exit the interstate at 115th Street in Chicago. The van made a sudden stop on I-94 at 115th Street, and the driver got out to lie on the ground, Fifield said.

As officers learned the suspect was still inside the van, its driver's side door suddenly closed and the van sped off, he said.