Man captured in Illinois after armed carjacking of good Samaritan on I-65, police say

MERRILLVILLE — An arrest has been made after a good Samaritan's vehicle was carjacked at gunpoint after stopping to help in a five-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 65.
On Jan. 13, Randy T. Brown-Watkins, 27, of Lafayette, was arrested in connection to separate charges in Decatur, Illinois.
Brown-Watkins is being held at Macon County Jail and will be extradited to Lake County, according to Indiana State Police.
He faces charges in Lake County Criminal Court of felony kidnapping, armed robbery, auto theft and pointing a firearm and misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident.
Brown-Watkins got out of a red Chrysler 300 that had rolled over during the crash at 12:10 a.m. Jan. 11 in the I-65 northbound lanes at the 254 mile-marker, north of U.S. 30, in Merrillville.
He then approached another driver, who had stopped to help, while holding an AR-15-style rifle, court records state.
The other driver, who had parked his white Dodge cargo van on the shoulder of I-65, told police that Brown-Watkins said, "Bro, you got to get me the (expletive) up out of here."
Brown-Watkins pointed the rifle at the man, forcing him into the driver's seat of his white van as Brown-Watkins got in the passenger seat, according to Lake Criminal Court records.
The man told police Brown-Watkins told him to drive to Chicago as fast as he could.
Brown-Watkins is accused of continually pointing the rifle at the man, pushing the barrel up against the man's head and "cocking" the rifle at one point.
During the ride, a friend of the van driver remained on a FaceTime call that had started before the carjacking, records state. The friend called 911 and continued to track the van driver's location.
Indiana State Police began chasing the van shortly afterwards on Interstate 80/94 in Hammond, but troopers were unaware the carjacking victim was in the driver's seat and the suspect was a passenger, Sgt. Glen Fifield said.
The man told police Brown-Watkins was on the phone calling people to meet up with and told him to exit the interstate at 115th Street in Chicago. The van made a sudden stop on I-94 at 115th Street, and the driver got out to lie on the ground, Fifield said.
As officers learned the suspect was still inside the van, its driver's side door suddenly closed and the van sped off, he said.
The pursuit ended when police lost sight of the van, which was later found abandoned two miles away from the 115th Street exit, Fifield said.
At the scene of the crash, police found a receipt in the red Chrysler, which showed the car had been purchased by Brown-Watkins, records state. Police also found a .22-caliber Sterling Arms handgun inside the wrecked Chrysler, Fifield said.
When Watkins-Brown was at large, state police warned the public that he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Court records show Brown-Watkins has been charged three times in Tippecanoe Superior Court with misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident. One of those cases, which also includes a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated, remains pending.