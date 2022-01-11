Man carjacked good Samaritan, forced him to flee police at gunpoint, officials say

Indiana State Police began chasing the van about 12:30 a.m. on Interstate 80/94 in Hammond, but troopers were unaware the carjacking victim was in the driver's seat and the suspect was a passenger, Sgt. Glen Fifield said.

The man told police Brown-Watkins was on the phone calling people to meet up with and told him to exit the interstate at 115th Street in Chicago.

The van made a sudden stop on I-94 at 115th Street, and the driver got out and lay on the ground, Fifield said.

As officers learned the suspect was still inside the van, its driver's side door suddenly closed and the van sped off, he said.

The pursuit ended when police lost sight of the van, which was later found abandoned two miles away from the 115th Street exit, Fifield said.

The man told police he asked Brown-Watkins at one point, "Dude, are you for real, are you really doing this to me?" Brown-Watkins allegedly replied, "They got my car. ... I'm got already. ... I ain't got (expletive) to lose."