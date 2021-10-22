Man caught masturbating in Valpo laundromat, police say

VALPARAISO — A Winfield man was taken to jail early Friday after he was allegedly seen exposing himself and masturbating inside a Valparaiso laundromat, police say.
Robert Bodamer, 46, faces a misdemeanor count of public indecency, according to Valparaiso police.
Police said they were dispatched about 2:30 a.m. Friday to Lady Bug Cleaners at 1607 Calumet Ave. in reference to a man sitting in a massage chair masturbating.
Officers found Bodamer still in the act with his hand down his pants and his eyes closed when they arrived, according to the incident report. The accused quickly removed his hand from his pants and admitted to police what he was doing.
