Man caught smoking Illinois pot in vehicle with infants, Portage police say

PORTAGE — After picking up on the scent of marijuana while patrolling with his windows up, a Portage police officer discovered the smell was coming from the vehicle in front of him that contained two infant children, according to the incident report.

The driver, Joseph Johnson, 26, of South Haven, was taken into custody on misdemeanor drug and paraphernalia charges, after telling police he had purchased the marijuana from a dispensary in nearby Illinois.

"Mr. Johnson stated he did smoke a small amount of the marijuana with a 'one hitter' while driving with the children in the car," police said.

The officer said he was driving east along Central Avenue near Swanson Road around 4 p.m. Friday when smelled the marijuana. The vehicle in front of him, driven by Johnson, had the driver's side window down slightly.

Johnson reportedly told police he was stressed about an upcoming court date and the purchase of a new home.

Police recovered marijuana from the vehicle, along with a smoking pipe and a grinder.