Man caught with 10 pounds of heroin in car sentenced to 11 years in prison

PORTAGE — A California man was sentenced to more than a decade in prison after he was caught traveling through Portage with about 10 1/2 pounds of heroin, according to court records.

Renato Salazar-Lopez, 34, of San Ysidro, California, was sentenced to 135 months — just over 11 years — imprisonment, the U.S. attorney's office announced.

He was convicted in a jury trial of possessing 1 kilogram or more of heroin with the intent to distribute, said Acting U.S. Attorney Tina L. Nommay. U.S. District Court Judge Jon E. DeGuilio presided over the jury trial.

Salazar-Lopez was arrested in 2018 with a large amount of heroin in the trunk of his car, according to court records.

Salazar-Lopez was traveling on Interstate 90 near the Portage Toll Plaza on on Sept. 28, 2018, when a Hobart police officer made a traffic stop on the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, police recovered approximately 10 1/2 pounds of heroin in the trunk, prosecutors said.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration with the assistance of the Hobart Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Thomas M. McGrath.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.