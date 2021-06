Man caused $700 in damages to steal $1.29 lighter, Porter County police say

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Porter County police say a 30-year-old Gary man broke into a gas station early Wednesday and caused $700 in damages in order to steal a cigarette lighter valued at $1.29.

Ricardo Pizano III faces a felony burglary charge, police said.

Police said they were called out shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday to Luke gas station at 151 E. U.S. 6 in reference to a burglary.

They found someone had thrown a fire extinguisher through the glass front door.

A surveillance video showed a man — later determined to be Pizano from a prior contact with police — breaking through the door and entering the store to steal the lighter, according to the incident report. Pizano was seen walking away from the site.

After a manager reported seeing a man walking along the southbound lanes of nearby Ind. 49, police said they located Pizano and took him into custody. Police said he was carrying the stolen lighter.

