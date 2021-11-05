Man caused 'lifetime of pain' by killing woman during argument, judge says

CROWN POINT — A judge accepted an East Chicago man's plea to voluntary manslaughter Friday and sentenced him to 17.5 years in prison, but not before grilling attorneys about their negotiations.
Mark J. Halliburton, 38, admitted in a plea agreement filed in September he fatally shot his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Monica J. Mills, 43, as they sat in a car April 11 outside a private school in Hammond.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez told Halliburton he had "half a mind" not to accept the plea agreement after hearing from Mills' daughter.
"The question is how much time is enough when you kill someone," Vasquez said. "You caused a lifetime of pain because of your actions."
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Tara Villarreal said she spoke with Mills' daughter during a break in the hearing and the daughter agreed to accept Halliburton's plea deal.
"Words can't even explain how unfortunate it is that it got to this point," Villarreal said, referring to the volatile relationship between Mills and Halliburton. "
Mills' daughter ultimately was satisfied with Halliburton's plea because of evidence the state may not have been able to bring in if the case were to go to trial, she said.
Defense attorney John Cantrell said Halliburton and the East Chicago woman had a "love-hate" relationship, had been fighting for weeks leading up to the shooting and were drinking alcohol in the hours before.
"They got into an argument and in a moment of sudden heat, my client pulled the trigger and ended the life of the love of his life," he said.
Vasquez pressed Cantrell to explain what evidence showed Halliburton acted in sudden heat.
"So the version that they got into an argument — sudden heat — comes from your client?" he said.
Cantrell said Halliburton and Mills had been arguing for 17 days via text message but were hanging out together before the day "went horribly wrong."
Villarreal said she agreed with Cantrell's assessment of the case.
According to court records, Mills bought a gun from Deb's Gun Range about three weeks before her homicide, and she and Halliburton had a dispute about whether she bought the firearm for him or herself.
Halliburton and Mills went to a Hammond bar the night of April 11 and later drove to a parking lot at Bishop Noll Institute, 1519 Hoffman St., records state.
They were drinking inside Mills' 2000 Ford Focus when they began to argue and Halliburton shot Mills, records state.
Cantrell said Halliburton had a felony conviction for drugs, but no violent crimes in his history, so an advisory sentence of 17.5 years was appropriate.
The possible penalty for voluntary manslaughter, a Level 2 felony, is 10 to 30 years.
Halliburton said he accepted responsibility for his actions.
"I'm ashamed of the heartache and pain I have caused," he said.