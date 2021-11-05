Man caused 'lifetime of pain' by killing woman during argument, judge says

CROWN POINT — A judge accepted an East Chicago man's plea to voluntary manslaughter Friday and sentenced him to 17.5 years in prison, but not before grilling attorneys about their negotiations.

Mark J. Halliburton, 38, admitted in a plea agreement filed in September he fatally shot his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Monica J. Mills, 43, as they sat in a car April 11 outside a private school in Hammond.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez told Halliburton he had "half a mind" not to accept the plea agreement after hearing from Mills' daughter.

"The question is how much time is enough when you kill someone," Vasquez said. "You caused a lifetime of pain because of your actions."

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Tara Villarreal said she spoke with Mills' daughter during a break in the hearing and the daughter agreed to accept Halliburton's plea deal.

"Words can't even explain how unfortunate it is that it got to this point," Villarreal said, referring to the volatile relationship between Mills and Halliburton. "

Mills' daughter ultimately was satisfied with Halliburton's plea because of evidence the state may not have been able to bring in if the case were to go to trial, she said.