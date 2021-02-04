 Skip to main content
Man causes $1,000 worth of damage at Valparaiso Super 8, sought by authorities, police say
Police released surveillance images of this man who they say caused $1,000 in damage to a Region motel.

VALPARAISO — A man checked into a Super 8 Hotel and caused almost $1,000 in damages to the property and left, police said.

On Thursday the Valparaiso Police Department released surveillance images showing the suspect who allegedly is responsible for the damages at Super 8 Hotel, 3005 John Howell Drive. The Valparaiso Police Department is investigating the case as a criminal mischief complaint.

The man's identity remains unknown.

The man was reportedly accompanied by a female and both were observed driving in a blue Honda Odyssey before they stayed overnight.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Melanie Sheets at 219-462-2135. Tipsters can also text the number 847-411 and type “Valpo” in the message field before sending the message. Police also asked that tipsters use the word “Hotel” in the first line of the message.

