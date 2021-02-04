Man causes $1,000 worth of damage at Valparaiso Super 8, sought by authorities, police say

VALPARAISO — A man checked into a Super 8 Hotel and caused almost $1,000 in damages to the property and left, police said.
On Thursday the Valparaiso Police Department released surveillance images showing the suspect who allegedly is responsible for the damages at Super 8 Hotel, 3005 John Howell Drive. The Valparaiso Police Department is investigating the case as a criminal mischief complaint.
The man's identity remains unknown.
The man was reportedly accompanied by a female and both were observed driving in a blue Honda Odyssey before they stayed overnight.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Melanie Sheets at 219-462-2135. Tipsters can also text the number 847-411 and type “Valpo” in the message field before sending the message. Police also asked that tipsters use the word “Hotel” in the first line of the message.
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com
A vehicle swerved to avoid hitting what at first appeared to the driver as a large black bag in the roadway before a second vehicle hit the object, which was later determined to be a person, police said.
Being too proud to ask for help, having anxiety or marital problems, and feeling needy or unwanted did not explain why the defendant groomed a troubled child and made her his sexual partner, the judge said.