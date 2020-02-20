Man charged after 5-month-old taken to hospital with abusive head trauma

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

He agreed to go to the Indiana State Police post in Lowell on Jan. 17 to take a polygraph test and initially continued to claim he was innocent, records say.

When police told him the test showed he was being deceptive, he asked if he could tell his girlfriend goodbye and subsequently claimed he accidentally dropped the baby while he was making a bottle for her, documents allege.

Himes said the baby hit her head during the fall and went stiff, so he shook her in an attempt to wake her up, records allege. He denied knowing why the baby had a fractured rib.

He told police he didn't mean to hurt the child and said he wasn't initially honest about what happened because "his family would not like him anymore and 'he won't have nobody,'" records state.

A doctor told police an accidental fall was not likely to cause the type of injuries the baby suffered, records say.