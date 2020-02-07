Man charged after chase involving cop who witnessed shooting

CROWN POINT — A Gary man was charged Wednesday with unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting law enforcement in connection with a shooting Feb. 3 witnessed by a police officer and car chase.

Berry M. Hunter IV, 30, was convicted of reckless homicide and sentenced in 2014 to four years in prison. He shot and killed Devon Wilson during an argument Aug. 16, 2010, in the 100 block of 35th place in Gary, records show.

Police found Hunter hiding under a vehicle Feb. 3 and an AK-type rifle with its barrel stuck in the grass after a car chase that ended in the area of East 20th Avenue and Georgia Street, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Officers pulled him out from under the vehicle after he didn't comply with orders to come out, but he curled into a fetal position as police attempted to handcuff him, records state.

Officers used Tasers on him and took him into custody. While he was waiting for medics to check him, Hunter said, "I was in that car but I ain't do no shooting," records allege.

The car chase started about 6 p.m. Feb. 3 when an officer parked in an unmarked car in the 2100 block of Carolina Street heard gunfire to the east and saw a dark SUV with its passenger side door open and muzzles flashes coming from inside of it, records allege.