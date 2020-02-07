Man charged after chase involving cop who witnessed shooting

CROWN POINT — A Gary man was charged Wednesday with unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting law enforcement in connection with a shooting Feb. 3 witnessed by a police officer and car chase.
Berry M. Hunter IV, 30, was convicted of reckless homicide and sentenced in 2014 to four years in prison. He shot and killed Devon Wilson during an argument Aug. 16, 2010, in the 100 block of 35th place in Gary, records show.
Police found Hunter hiding under a vehicle Feb. 3 and an AK-type rifle with its barrel stuck in the grass after a car chase that ended in the area of East 20th Avenue and Georgia Street, Lake Criminal Court records state.
Officers pulled him out from under the vehicle after he didn't comply with orders to come out, but he curled into a fetal position as police attempted to handcuff him, records state.
Officers used Tasers on him and took him into custody. While he was waiting for medics to check him, Hunter said, "I was in that car but I ain't do no shooting," records allege.
The car chase started about 6 p.m. Feb. 3 when an officer parked in an unmarked car in the 2100 block of Carolina Street heard gunfire to the east and saw a dark SUV with its passenger side door open and muzzles flashes coming from inside of it, records allege.
A man standing next to the SUV bent over holding his midsection, records say.
The officer activated his emergency lights and siren, but the driver of the SUV sped off east on 24th Avenue, north on Georgia Street, east on 22nd Avenue and north into the west alley behind the 2100 block of Rhode Island.
The officer saw a heavy-set man exit the passenger side of the SUV and another man exit the driver's side, records state.
He stopped his police car and ran after the driver, who attempted to jump over a fence, records state. Police found the AK-type rifle in the area.
While police were searching the area, a man with a gunshot wound sought treatment at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary. That man gave limited information about how he was shot, police said.
Police searched the SUV, a Nissan Armada, and found three handguns, records state.
Hunter was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a level 4 felony, and felony and misdemeanor counts of resisting law enforcement. At the time of his arrest Feb. 3, he was on bond while awaiting trial on felony cocaine charges.
A magistrate entered not guilty pleas on his behalf to his latest charges during an initial hearing Friday.
He's currently being held without bond at the Lake County Jail.
The shooting remains under investigation, police said. Police ask anyone with information to call Detective Sgt. Michael Barnes at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP, police said.