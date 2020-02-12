Man charged after mother caught him raping her 8-year-old daughter, court records allege

CROWN POINT — Gary police arrested a 28-year-old man Sunday night after a relative walked into a room and saw him raping her 8-year-old daughter, court records allege.

Donovan L. Wilson, of Gary, was charged Tuesday with child molesting, a Level 1 felony. If convicted, he could face 20 to 40 years in prison.

The woman told police her daughter went downstairs in a Gary home with Wilson while she was putting her other children to bed, Lake Criminal Court records state.

When the woman went downstairs to check on her daughter, she saw Wilson raping her, records allege.

The woman told police she screamed Wilson's name, and he began to act drunk and fell to the floor as if he passed out.

The woman said the girl appeared to be "shaking in fear," so she wrapped the child in a blanket and took her to a family member's home, documents state.