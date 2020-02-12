You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man charged after mother caught him raping her 8-year-old daughter, court records allege
breaking urgent

Man charged after mother caught him raping her 8-year-old daughter, court records allege

From the READ MORE: Articles featured in our social media stories series
{{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — Gary police arrested a 28-year-old man Sunday night after a relative walked into a room and saw him raping her 8-year-old daughter, court records allege.

Donovan L. Wilson, of Gary, was charged Tuesday with child molesting, a Level 1 felony. If convicted, he could face 20 to 40 years in prison.

Jail release denied to Valpo man charged with molestation, rape

The woman told police her daughter went downstairs in a Gary home with Wilson while she was putting her other children to bed, Lake Criminal Court records state.

When the woman went downstairs to check on her daughter, she saw Wilson raping her, records allege. 

The woman told police she screamed Wilson's name, and he began to act drunk and fell to the floor as if he passed out.

Felony charges latest in string of controversies for Lake official

The woman said the girl appeared to be "shaking in fear," so she wrapped the child in a blanket and took her to a family member's home, documents state.

When she asked her daughter if Wilson had ever touched her inappropriately before Sunday, the girl said "it happens when you're at work," records allege.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Donovan L. Wilson

Donovan L. Wilson

 Provided
0
0
1
0
2

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts