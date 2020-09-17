Man charged after police seize 28 grams of suspected cocaine in raid, officials say

HOBART — A 47-year-old man has been charged in connection with a raid Monday where police seized about 28 grams of suspected cocaine, police said.
Daniel R. Fischer, of Hobart, was arrested Monday during a SWAT team raid at a suspected drug house in the 700 block of South Washington Street, Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales said.
An investigation involving Fischer began around Sept. 2, after Hobart police received a tip that he was distributing cocaine from his home, police said.
An undercover informant made two purchases from Fischer over two days, each of which allegedly yielded about a half gram of suspected cocaine. The evidence led police to apply for a search warrant for Fischer's home, Gonzales said.
Investigators executed the warrant about 5:30 a.m. Monday with help from the Northwest Indiana Regional SWAT Team.
A second person was arrested during the raid, but was later released without charges, Gonzales said.
Investigators found about 28 grams of suspected cocaine, along with other possible contraband, police said.
Fischer was being held Thursday at the Lake County Jail on a bond of $45,000 surety or $4,500 cash, court records showed. He is facing three counts of dealing in cocaine, including one as a level 2 felony and two as a level 5 felony.
A magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Fischer's behalf during an initial hearing Wednesday in Lake Criminal Court. His next hearing was scheduled for Sept. 24.
"This type of criminal activity won't be condoned by the Hobart Police Department or by our hard-working residents who live in our community," Gonzales said. "The Hobart Police Department will continue to pursue those individuals who choose to distribute illegal narcotics in our community."
Police encouraged anyone who notices possible drug activity to contact Detective Lt. Nicholas Wardrip at 219-942-4588 or nwardrip@cityofhobart.org.
Witnesse should note the time and day of the occurrence, the type of narcotic being sold, vehicle descriptions, license plate information, whether any weapons are present, descriptions of persons, and, if possible, identities of persons.
Anyone who provides information or assistance to Hobart police will remain anonymous, Gonzales said.