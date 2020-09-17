Man charged after police seize 28 grams of suspected cocaine in raid, officials say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HOBART — A 47-year-old man has been charged in connection with a raid Monday where police seized about 28 grams of suspected cocaine, police said.

Daniel R. Fischer, of Hobart, was arrested Monday during a SWAT team raid at a suspected drug house in the 700 block of South Washington Street, Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales said.

An investigation involving Fischer began around Sept. 2, after Hobart police received a tip that he was distributing cocaine from his home, police said.

An undercover informant made two purchases from Fischer over two days, each of which allegedly yielded about a half gram of suspected cocaine. The evidence led police to apply for a search warrant for Fischer's home, Gonzales said.

Investigators executed the warrant about 5:30 a.m. Monday with help from the Northwest Indiana Regional SWAT Team.

A second person was arrested during the raid, but was later released without charges, Gonzales said.

Investigators found about 28 grams of suspected cocaine, along with other possible contraband, police said.