Man charged at 16 with attempted murder had automatic gun while out on bond, police say

CROWN POINT — A man previously charged at age 16 with attempting to murder a friend in 2020 made an initial appearance Wednesday on new charges alleging he fired a gun altered to function as fully automatic in January in Gary.

Aaron L. McLain, who had addresses in Gary and Midlothian, was arrested Jan. 12 by Gary police who heard the gunshots, saw him running through an alley and caught him after a foot chase, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

At the time of that arrest, McLain was wanted on a warrant linked to allegations he violated the terms of his pretrial release in his attempted murder case from 2020.

According to court records, several Gary police officers were outside the police station at 555 Polk St. about 8:15 a.m. Jan. 12 when they heard gunshots within a two- or three-block radius.

Moments later, an officer saw a man, later identified as McLain, run from an alley while wearing a ski mask and ordered him to stop. The man continued to run and was stopped near the Gary Health Department in the 1100 block of West Fifth Avenue, records state.

McLain repeatedly denied having any weapons, but police found a loaded 9mm pistol in his jacket picket, documents state. The gun had a switch that caused it to function as a fully automatic weapon.

McLain was charged in January in Lake Juvenile Court in connection with the incident, records show. He was waived to adult court this week.

A Lake Criminal Court magistrate entered not guilty pleas on McLain's behalf to felony counts of possession of a machine gun and criminal recklessness and misdemeanor counts of dangerous possession of a firearm and two counts of resisting law enforcement.

McLain pleaded not guilty in his 2020 case to felony charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

In that case, he's accused of shooting a teenage friend June 14, 2020, while they both were seated in a broken-down car in the 500 block of Lincoln Street in Gary.

The wounded teen, who was paralyzed from the waist down as a result of the shooting, told police he thought McLain was a friend and they had not had any disagreements before the shooting.

In November 2020, McLain was ordered released from jail to home detention with supervision by ICU Monitoring.

The court issued a bench warrant for McLain in December 2021, after ICU Monitoring filed several violation notices. The company filed several additional violation notices after the warrant issued, records show.

Judge Gina Jones in April granted the state's petition to revoke McLain's bond in the 2020 case.

His formal appearance before Jones in his new case was set for Aug. 31.