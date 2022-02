Man charged in 2 murders returned to Lake County to face judge

CROWN POINT — A man charged with murdering two people in separate shootings last year in Gary was transported this week from the Porter County Jail for an initial appearance in Lake Criminal Court.

Robert E. Simms III, 33, who gave a Chicago address but also has a Gary address listed in court records, requested a public defender.

Lake Criminal Court Magistrate Kathleen Sullivan granted Simms' request and entered not guilty pleas on his behalf.

Simms is being held without bond in both murder cases and on a petition to revoke his probation in a 2015 robbery case in Lake County. He also told a Porter Superior Court judge last month he wanted to be held without bond on a robbery case filed there.

Sullivan advised Simms that even though he filed a pro se motion for a speedy trial in his murder cases, his lawyer could waive a speedy trial if the lawyer could not effectively represent Simms under an expedited timeline.

Simms asked to orally withdraw his motion, and Sullivan granted his request.

Simms also asked for copies of discovery materials, which would include the names of witnesses in his cases and other evidence police have gathered.

Sullivan said prosecutors will be ordered to hand over discovery to Simms' attorney, who will have the discretion to show him the information.

"I don't know if your attorney will want you to have it," Sullivan said. "There are lots of reasons why you shouldn't have it in the jail."

The magistrate set Simms' formal appearance for Thursday before Judge Samuel Cappas.

Simms is facing murder, robbery and arson charges in two separate homicides in Gary.

Lyft driver Glynon Nelson, 38, of Crown Point, was found shot to death Sept. 23 along a road in Gary's Miller section. The vehicle Nelson had been driving was later found burned in Gary, according to court records.

Police found 29-year-old Nicholas Kowalski's body in a shallow grave Oct. 10 at a home in Gary's Miller section. Kowalski, of Park Forest, had been reported missing and a van he had been driving before his disappearance was found burned in a cornfield near Lowell, records state.

Darnell-Lenburg has pleaded not guilty in Kowalski's homicide to charges of assisting a criminal and arson and a misdemeanor count of unlawful disposition of a dead human body.

In Nelson's homicide, Darnell-Lenburg pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, armed robbery and arson.

Thomas Foster, 40, of St. Charles, Missouri, has pleaded not guilty in Kowalski's homicide to charges of felony assisting a criminal and arson.

Simms has been in custody since Oct. 11, when he was arrested by Portage police during an investigation into a robbery at the Super 8 hotel, 6118 U.S. 20, a day earlier. Simms and Darnell-Lenburg were later charged in connection with that robbery.

Simms also is facing felony resisting law enforcement and criminal recklessness charges in Porter Superior Court linked to his arrest Oct. 11. He's accused of fleeing from police into a wooded area and firing a gunshot while officers were searching for him.

