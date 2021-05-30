Man charged in 2 pursuits involving vehicles stolen from dealerships

CROWN POINT — An East Chicago man evaded capture April 17 after leading police on a chase in a stolen Dodge Challenger Hellcat but ended up in jail about two weeks later after crashing a stolen Dodge pickup truck during another pursuit, court records allege.
Deon A. Evans, 19, told police after the second pursuit he was in debt and received $10,000 per vehicle, records state.
Evans has pleaded not guilty in both cases to multiple counts of theft, auto theft, resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor carrying a handgun without a license.
An Indiana State Police trooper joined the first chase about 3:25 a.m. April 17 as multiple police agencies pursued four high-performance vehicles stolen from a LaPorte dealership, Lake Criminal Court records state.
The total value of the stolen vehicles was about $240,000. The sticker price on the Hellcat was $92,645, records state.
The drivers reached speeds of up to 155 mph on westbound Interstate 80/94 before the Hellcat began to slow near Cline Avenue.
The driver, later identified as Evans, threw a Glock handgun out a window before getting out of the car and jumping 30 feet off a ramp from the Borman Expressway to Cline Avenue, police said.
Police used a K-9 to search for the driver, but he wasn't found.
However, a woman arrived at the scene with an infant and told police she was looking for her brother and had tracked his cellphone to that location, records state.
Police determined she had given them a fake name and learned Evans was the baby's father, according to documents.
About 1:30 p.m. May 5, a Lake County sheriff's officer attempted to stop a Dodge Ram after the driver changed lanes on I-80/94 in Gary without signaling, police said.
The officer ran a license plate check and learned the truck was registered to an Indianapolis dealership, but the driver took off when asked about the truck's registration, records state.
The officer chased the truck into Hammond, where the driver hit a curb and blew a tire. The truck stopped after a tire fell off at Indianapolis Boulevard and Summer Street in Hammond, police said.
Police recovered a loaded handgun with an extended magazine, an unloaded handgun, two loaded AR-style rifles and a loaded AK-style firearm from the gray Dodge Ram they were driving, she said.
Three passengers also were arrested with Evans, police said.