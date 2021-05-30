Man charged in 2 pursuits involving vehicles stolen from dealerships

CROWN POINT — An East Chicago man evaded capture April 17 after leading police on a chase in a stolen Dodge Challenger Hellcat but ended up in jail about two weeks later after crashing a stolen Dodge pickup truck during another pursuit, court records allege.

Deon A. Evans, 19, told police after the second pursuit he was in debt and received $10,000 per vehicle, records state.

Evans has pleaded not guilty in both cases to multiple counts of theft, auto theft, resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor carrying a handgun without a license.

An Indiana State Police trooper joined the first chase about 3:25 a.m. April 17 as multiple police agencies pursued four high-performance vehicles stolen from a LaPorte dealership, Lake Criminal Court records state.

The total value of the stolen vehicles was about $240,000. The sticker price on the Hellcat was $92,645, records state.

The drivers reached speeds of up to 155 mph on westbound Interstate 80/94 before the Hellcat began to slow near Cline Avenue.

The driver, later identified as Evans, threw a Glock handgun out a window before getting out of the car and jumping 30 feet off a ramp from the Borman Expressway to Cline Avenue, police said.