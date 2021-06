Man charged in 2020 crash that killed his passenger

CROWN POINT — A Portage man was wanted Wednesday on charges alleging he was speeding when he caused a crash in Hammond last year that killed a woman riding in his car.

Jeremy A. Hill, 40, was traveling at nearly 50 mph in a 35 mph zone about 2:40 a.m. Aug. 1 when he ran a red light at Columbia Avenue at Gostlin Street and caused another driver to hit the 2019 Ford Mustang Hill was driving, Lake Criminal Court records allege.

Ayde Hurtado, 43, of Hammond, who was extricated from Hill's vehicle, died at a hospital as a result of injuries he suffered in the crash, court records state.

Hammond medics treated Hill and the other driver at the scene, records state.

Hill was charged Tuesday with reckless homicide, a level 5 felony, and four misdemeanor counts of reckless driving.

A witness told police he was driving east on Gostlin when Hill passed his vehicle and ran a red light at Columbia, causing another vehicle to hit Hill's vehicle.

Police recovered data from the Mustang, which showed its speed at impact was 49.7 mph, records state.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.