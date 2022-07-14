Man charged in 2021 fatal shooting, police say

MICHIGAN CITY − A man has been charged in a fatal shooting at a local liquor store last year, police said.

Probable cause was found on Tuesday to charge Lamar Friend, 41 of LaPorte, with murder and attempted murder in the shooting at Eastside Liquors in August 2021. An arrest warrant was issued the same day, with a $1,000,005 cash bond. He was served the warrant Thursday while incarcerated at LaPorte County Jail on unrelated charges.

The case Friend is connected to, police say, occurred August 9, 2021 when a person was shot in the parking lot of Eastside Liquors. Michigan City Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene and found 34-year-old Michigan City resident Leland Collins suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Officers began life-saving measures until LaPorte County EMS arrived. Collins was transported to Franciscan Health Michigan City hospital, where he died.

Officers and detectives investigated the case for several months before turning it over to LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office for probable cause review. When it was presented to LaPorte County Superior Court #1, Judge Jaime Oss found probable cause to charge Friend with attempted murder and murder, police said.

The charge of attempted murder was added because a female was with Collins when he was shot.

Friend’s first appearance in court is scheduled in LaPorte County Superior Court #1 at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Anybody who has additional information about this case can reach Lt. Anna Painter at 219-874-3221 ext. 1077 or email her at apainter@emichigancity.com.