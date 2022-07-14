Man charged in 2021 fatal shooting, police say

MICHIGAN CITY − A man has been charged in a fatal shooting at a local liquor store last year, police said. Probable cause was found on Tuesday to charge Lamar Friend, 41 of LaPorte, with murder and attempted murder in the shooting at Eastside Liquors in August 2021. An arrest warrant was issued the same day, with a $1,000,005 cash bond. He was served the warrant Thursday while incarcerated at LaPorte County Jail on unrelated charges. The case Friend is connected to, police say, occurred August 9, 2021 when a person was shot in the parking lot of Eastside Liquors. Michigan City Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene and found 34-year-old Michigan City resident Leland Collins suffering from life-threatening injuries. Officers began life-saving measures until LaPorte County EMS arrived. Collins was transported to Franciscan Health Michigan City hospital, where he died.
UPDATE: 9-year-old who drowned at lake identified, officials say Officers and detectives investigated the case for several months before turning it over to LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office for probable cause review. When it was presented to LaPorte County Superior Court #1, Judge Jaime Oss found probable cause to charge Friend with attempted murder and murder, police said. The charge of attempted murder was added because a female was with Collins when he was shot. Friend’s first appearance in court is scheduled in LaPorte County Superior Court #1 at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Anybody who has additional information about this case can reach Lt. Anna Painter at 219-874-3221 ext. 1077 or email her at apainter@emichigancity.com .
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Briene Henderson
Arrest Date: July 12, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 33
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Shannon McKee
Arrest Date: July 11, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 38
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Christopher Michaels
Arrest Date: July 12, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 30
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Richard Payton
Arrest Date: July 4, 2022 Arresting Agency: Kingsford Heights Police Department Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony Age: 41
Residence: Kingsford Heights, IN
Michael Ennols
Arrest Date: July 11, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony Age: 63
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Daniel West
Arrest Date: July 10, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 45
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Brian Moreau
Arrest Date: July 10, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Resisting Law Enforcement; Auto Theft Class: Felonies Age: 35
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Brandy Reese
Arrest Date: July 10, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine; Failure to Appear Class: Felonies Age: 39
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Matthew Bajza
Arrest Date: July 8, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery; Criminal confinement; Intimidation Class: Felonies Age: 51
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Monica Del Real
Arrest Date: July 7, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Return to Lawful Detention; Unlawful Possession of Syringe Class: Felonies Age: 22
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Emerson Limbrick Jr.
Arrest Date: July 8, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Incest Class: Felony Age: 52
Residence: Gary, IN
Kenneth Veal Jr.
Arrest Date: July 7, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Resisting Law Enforcement Class: Felony Age: 32
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Andre Williams
Arrest Date: July 8, 2022 Arresting Agency: Other Offense Description: Possession of a Narcotic Drug Class: Felony Age: 23
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Kristen Arnett
Arrest Date: July 8, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Neglect of a Dependent Class: Felony Age: 37
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Shelby-Sue Pippin
Arrest Date: July 7, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 26
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Estrella Nieves
Arrest Date: July 7, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Battery Against a Public Safety Officer Class: Felony Age: 29
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Rachael Bakker
Arrest Date: July 7, 2022 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 43
Residence: N/A
Zachary Magley
Arrest Date: July 7, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Sexual Battery Class: Felony Age: 31
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Curtis Maupin
Arrest Date: July 7, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 33
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Haley VanHolten
Arrest Date: July 6, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 20
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Camico Smith
Arrest Date: July 6, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 25
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Travis Pahs Sr.
Arrest Date: July 5, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 37
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Earl Stone Jr.
Arrest Date: July 6, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Register as a Sex or Violent Offender; Failure of a Sex Offender to Possess Identification Class: Felonies Age: 45
Residence: Michigan City, IN
David Hunt
Arrest Date: July 6, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 40
Residence: South Bend, IN
Raven Nevorski
Arrest Date: July 5, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 27
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Timothy Lisak
Arrest Date: July 5, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery; Strangulation Class: Felonies Age: 33
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Noel Mpie Ntang
Arrest Date: July 5, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 22
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Christopher Sobieski
Arrest Date: July 4, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 46
Residence: Michigan City, IN
LaShawn Kuykendall
Arrest Date: July 5, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery; Strangulation Class: Felonies Age: 48
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Joseph Jorgenson
Arrest Date: July 4, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony Age: 56
Residence: Rolling Prairie, IN
