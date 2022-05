Man charged in 3-vehicle crash that left 2 dead, 1 critically injured

CROWN POINT — A Cedar Lake man was arrested Thursday on charges he disregarded a stop sign and sped into an intersection in 2021, causing a three-car crash northeast of Lowell that left two people dead and critically injured a third person.

Anthony Varela, 27, made an initial appearance Friday in Lake Criminal Court on two counts felony counts of reckless homicide, four felony counts of criminal recklessness and 10 traffic infractions.

A magistrate entered not guilty pleas on his behalf and reset his bail to $100,000 surety or $10,000 cash.

Brenda Shelton, 64, of Lowell, and Roy Larzelere, 81, of Fair Oaks, died as a result of the crash Jan. 19, 2021, at West 153rd Avenue and Grant Street.

Shelton's son, Michael Shelton, suffered catastrophic injuries, court records state.

Michael Shelton told police he and he mother were driving south on Grant Street in his Ford Fusion when he saw a Mitsubishi Lancer traveling west on 153rd at a high rate of speed.

The Mitsubishi "blew through" the stop sign and into the path of a Chevrolet pickup truck, which was driven by Larzelere, court records state.

The impact caused the truck to spin and hit Michael Shelton's Fusion head-on.

Brenda Shelton and Larzelere each were taken to Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point, where they were pronounced dead.

Michael Shelton was taken to Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus, where he was treated for various injuries, including a traumatic brain injury, records state.

Varela, who was driving the Mitsubishi, told police he was talking on his cellphone, but claimed he was using a hands-free device, records state.

When police interviewed him days later, he claimed he was traveling at the speed limit and stopped at the sign, documents state.

A crash data recorder in Larzelere's truck showed he had about one second to react to Varela's vehicle in front of him. Police walked the intersection and noted a line of trees and bushes on the east side of Grant Street, which would have obscured the view of westbound traffic on 153rd.

In addition, the tree line would have required a driver stopped at the sign to creep out to the edge of the intersection to get a clear view before proceeding, records state.

