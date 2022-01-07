Man charged in accountant's homicide tells bailiff he can't walk

CROWN POINT — A man accused of killing a woman after she talked to police about earlier rape allegations told a bailiff Thursday he couldn't walk to the defense table for his formal appearance.
Earl W. Shearer Sr., 66, who had addresses in Gary and Chicago, told the bailiff he was unsteady on his feet because of a knee replacement surgery.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Gina Jones allowed Shearer to sit at the witness stand instead of walking to the defense table to join attorney Nicholas Barnes.
Barnes said he was standing in for defense attorney Adam Tavitas.
Jones affirmed Shearer's not guilty plea to murder in the Dec. 8 shooting death of 74-year-old Gary resident Mary Felton.
Felton, an accountant who previously worked for the city of Gary, Calumet Township trustee's office and Gary Housing Authority, was remembered by her family as their beloved matriarch. She was a loving and doting mother, grandmother, sister and aunt to many and cared deeply about her community, the family said.
Shearer, who previously served prison time in Georgia for murder, is accused of sneaking into Felton's Gary home Dec. 6 and raping her, and killing her Dec. 8 after she talked to Gary police about the alleged rape.
Detectives walked Felton out of the Police Department Dec. 8, and she pointed out a white Nissan Altima in the parking lot and told them it resembled Shearer's car, court records state.
One of the detectives checked the Altima and looked under Felton's Hummer for any tracking devices, but he did not look inside the Hummer, records state. The detective later recalled two letters of the Altima's license plate, which were found to match the license plate for the Altima registered to Shearer.
When police reviewed surveillance video, they saw a man matching Shearer's description drive the Altima into the parking lot, park it and sneak into the rear passenger side of Felton's Hummer, records state.
Felton came out with police and eventually drove away in her Hummer.
About an hour later, she was found dead from a gunshot wound to the back several blocks away from the police station. She was still seated in the driver's seat of her Hummer, records state.
In the surveillance video, a man matching Shearer's description was seen walking south into the police parking lot about 30 minutes after Felton left, according to court documents. He entered the Altima and drove away.
Shearer was arrested Dec. 9 after a license plate reader flagged the Altima and Whiting police stopped him in the 1200 block of Indianapolis Boulevard, police said.
Shearer had about $8,000 in cash under the driver's side floor mat and seven credit cards in his car, court records state. He also had a suitcase in the trunk full of clothing and a duffel bag, which contained clothing and toiletries.
Jones set Shearer's next court date for Feb. 10.