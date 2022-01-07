Man charged in accountant's homicide tells bailiff he can't walk

Detectives walked Felton out of the Police Department Dec. 8, and she pointed out a white Nissan Altima in the parking lot and told them it resembled Shearer's car, court records state.

One of the detectives checked the Altima and looked under Felton's Hummer for any tracking devices, but he did not look inside the Hummer, records state. The detective later recalled two letters of the Altima's license plate, which were found to match the license plate for the Altima registered to Shearer.

When police reviewed surveillance video, they saw a man matching Shearer's description drive the Altima into the parking lot, park it and sneak into the rear passenger side of Felton's Hummer, records state.

Felton came out with police and eventually drove away in her Hummer.

About an hour later, she was found dead from a gunshot wound to the back several blocks away from the police station. She was still seated in the driver's seat of her Hummer, records state.

In the surveillance video, a man matching Shearer's description was seen walking south into the police parking lot about 30 minutes after Felton left, according to court documents. He entered the Altima and drove away.