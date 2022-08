Man charged in area expressway shooting

CHICAGO — A 33-year-old man has been charged in the wake of a shooting Tuesday on a southbound bus on Interstate 94 at 130th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

Anthony Bland, of Chicago, was arrested and faces felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and reckless discharge of a firearm, and misdemeanor criminal damage to property, police said.

State police said they responded at 3:42 p.m. Tuesday to the report of the shooting.

"A physical altercation aboard the bus resulted in a firearm being discharged and Bland was identified and arrested as the suspect in the shooting," ISP said. "There were no reports of any persons struck by gunfire and the bus was safely relocated off the expressway for further investigation."

Bland was charged Wednesday and is being held at the Cook County Jail with no bond.