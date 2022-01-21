Man charged in businessman's murder tried to throw gun during traffic stop, police say

A man accused of killing a Gary businessman early Jan. 14 attempted to throw a handgun into a ditch during a traffic stop the following night in Tippecanoe County, Indiana State Police said.
Dariel E. Dodd, 42, was charged this week in Lake Criminal Court in a shooting about 3 a.m. Jan. 14 that killed 60-year-old Norman Bailey and wounded a 28-year-old man inside Bailey's Blue Room Lounge, 224 E. 16th Ave. in Gary.
A state trooper stopped Dariel E. Dodd, 42, for several traffic violations about 9:45 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 65, just south of the Dayton/Lafayette exit, police said.
Dodd, who had addresses in Indianapolis and Gary, also was suspected of leaving the scene of a property damage crash about 20 miles south on I-65, just north of an exit for Lebanon, Indiana, police said.
The trooper initially suspected Dodd was intoxicated, but further investigation led police to believe Dodd was under the influence of a controlled substance, according to a news release.
When Dodd attempted to throw a handgun into a ditch, the trooper took him into custody, police said.
The trooper obtained a warrant for a blood draw, the results of which are pending.
Dodd was charged in Tippecanoe County with felony possession of a firearm by a felon and obstruction of justice and misdemeanor possession of a handgun without a license, two counts of operating while intoxicated and leaving the scene of crash.
While in custody at the Tippecanoe County Jail, Dodd was charged in Lake Criminal Court in connection with Bailey's homicide.
According to court records, Dodd accused Bailey's relative of killing his brother before shooting Bailey and another man multiple times as the Blue Room Lounge was closing.
Dodd was awaiting extradition to Lake County on charges of murder, attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, aggravated battery and a firearm enhancement.
Dodd's allegations of a previous homicide remained under investigation, Gary police said.
Dodd has a 2017 felony conviction for criminal confinement in Marion County.
He was sentenced to six years in prison, followed by three on probation, according to Marion Superior Court records.
He admitted in December to violating the terms of his probation, online court records show. A judge agreed to allow him to remain on probation but required him to submit to biweekly drug screens for 60 days.