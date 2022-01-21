Man charged in businessman's murder tried to throw gun during traffic stop, police say

When Dodd attempted to throw a handgun into a ditch, the trooper took him into custody, police said.

The trooper obtained a warrant for a blood draw, the results of which are pending.

Dodd was charged in Tippecanoe County with felony possession of a firearm by a felon and obstruction of justice and misdemeanor possession of a handgun without a license, two counts of operating while intoxicated and leaving the scene of crash.

While in custody at the Tippecanoe County Jail, Dodd was charged in Lake Criminal Court in connection with Bailey's homicide.

According to court records, Dodd accused Bailey's relative of killing his brother before shooting Bailey and another man multiple times as the Blue Room Lounge was closing.

Dodd was awaiting extradition to Lake County on charges of murder, attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, aggravated battery and a firearm enhancement.

Dodd's allegations of a previous homicide remained under investigation, Gary police said.

Dodd has a 2017 felony conviction for criminal confinement in Marion County.