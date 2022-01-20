Man charged in businessman's murder was angry about previous homicide, records show

CROWN POINT — The man charged in a Gary businessman's murder last week gave a woman at a nightclub his number, which police later used to track him down, court records state.
A witness told police Dariel E. Dodd, 42, accused one of Norman Bailey's relatives of killing his brother as Bailey's nightclub, the Blue Room Lounge, was closing about 3 a.m. Friday.
A witness told police Bailey said Dodd's brother's homicide had nothing to do with him, and a bartender stepped between Bailey and Dodd, according to Lake Criminal Court records.
A 28-year-old man, who was at the bar to help clear out the crowd, told police he asked Dodd to leave and Dodd initially said, "OK."
Dodd then turned back around and shot Bailey several times, according to court records.
The 28-year-old ran at Dodd and grabbed for the gun, but he fell and Dodd began shooting at him, records state.
The man was shot seven times, court records showed. Medical professionals were unsure how much mobility he will regain after the wounds heal.
Bailey, 60, owned the Blue Room Lounge and several other businesses in the city, and he served on the Gary Community School Corp. advisory board.
Mayor Jerome Prince recalled Bailey as a "hands-on leader who showed the best our Gary community has to offer."
Dodd's allegations of a previous homicide remained under investigation, police said.
During their initial investigation, detectives spoke with a woman at the lounge, who told them Dodd had approached her before the shooting and asked for her phone number. Dodd gave her his phone number, she called it and heard his phone ring, records allege.
Police ran a search for the number and found it returned to Dodd, who has addresses in Indianapolis and Gary, records state.
Police also discovered Dodd's photo on file with the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles matched surveillance images of the suspect in Bailey's homicide, according to court documents.
On Monday, a Lake County e-911 operator notified detectives Dodd was in custody in Tippecanoe County on unrelated charges.
Dodd was charged Wednesday in Lake Criminal Court with murder, attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, aggravated battery and a firearm enhancement.
He was expected to make an initial appearance after extradition to Lake County, officials said.
Dodd has a 2017 felony conviction for criminal confinement in Marion County.
He was sentenced to six years in prison, followed by three on probation, according to Marion Superior Court records. He remained on probation at the time of Bailey's homicide.