Man charged in businessman's murder was angry about previous homicide, records show

CROWN POINT — The man charged in a Gary businessman's murder last week gave a woman at a nightclub his number, which police later used to track him down, court records state.

A witness told police Dariel E. Dodd, 42, accused one of Norman Bailey's relatives of killing his brother as Bailey's nightclub, the Blue Room Lounge, was closing about 3 a.m. Friday.

A witness told police Bailey said Dodd's brother's homicide had nothing to do with him, and a bartender stepped between Bailey and Dodd, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

A 28-year-old man, who was at the bar to help clear out the crowd, told police he asked Dodd to leave and Dodd initially said, "OK."

Dodd then turned back around and shot Bailey several times, according to court records.

The 28-year-old ran at Dodd and grabbed for the gun, but he fell and Dodd began shooting at him, records state.