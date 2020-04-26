Man charged in chase that ended with crash in Calumet City, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CALUMET CITY – A Chicago man was charged Friday after leading police on a chase along Interstate 94 that ended after he exited the expressway and crashed in Calumet City, officials said.

Michael Caraway, 18, attempted to run from the crash scene on Sibley Boulevard, about a block from the I-94 interchange, but was caught by Illinois State Police troopers, police said.

Illinois State Police said they became involved in the pursuit about 1 a.m. Friday as Chicago police chased Caraway south on I-94 near 75th Street.

After his arrest, Caraway was taken to the Calumet City Police Department to be questioned by Chicago Heights detectives in connection with an unrelated homicide, Illinois State Police said.

Police recovered two loaded firearms from the car he was driving, a news release said.

Caraway was charged Friday with one count of armed violence, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding, and one count of defacement of a firearm.

Caraway was being held Sunday at the Cook County Jail.

