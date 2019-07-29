VALPARAISO — A Hobart man accused of murdering a 23-year-old Portage woman outside the Chesterton bar where they both worked is arguing that delays in the case entitle him to be immediately released on his own recognizance while the case proceeds.
Christopher Dillard says his case should have gone to trial by June 10, but is not scheduled until Sept. 30, according to a motion filed Monday afternoon by his defense attorney and public defender Russell Brown Jr.
A hearing is scheduled on the request for 1:45 p.m. Aug. 16 before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.
Dillard is charged with murdering 23-year-old Nicole Gland, of Portage, on April 19, 2017, by stabbing her in her vehicle in a parking area behind the former Upper Deck Lounge, 139 S. Calumet Road in Chesterton.
The motion for release was discussed during a Monday hearing on a plan by prosecutors to have a DNA test done on a strand of hair from the scene of the killing. The hearing was held because the test is expected to destroy the piece of evidence.
Brown said he has no objections to the test being done, but secured the right for the defense to have its own DNA expert on hand to witness the test.
Clymer said the court will cover the cost of the defense expert within reason.
The request for immediate release is based on a criminal rule that says no defendant shall be held longer than an aggregate of six months without a trial. While acknowledging the 600-day delay caused by the defense, which extended the deadline for trial correspondingly, Dillard argued in the motion that prosecutors still have failed to meet the total six-month obligation.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Prosecutors are responsible for delays totaling 229 days, according to the motion.
The defense is also asking Clymer to again consider its request to move the case out of Porter County or at least pick a jury from another county to hear the trial.
The defense has argued that a fair and impartial jury could not be found in Porter County because of all the pretrial publicity of the case.
Clymer denied the request in April, saying extra precaution will take place during jury selection. If there is additional evidence that a fair, unbiased jury cannot be selected, Clymer said he will consider another motion.
Brown said he has sent subpoenas to area media, including The Times of Northwest Indiana, seeking records of their social media reach on stories involving the case. Those responses are due back Aug. 23.
Clymer said the issue will be addressed on Aug. 23, which is the date of the final pretrial hearing in the case.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.