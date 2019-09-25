{{featured_button_text}}
Courts
Jonathan Miano, The Times

HAMMOND — The U.S. Attorney’s Office filed a bank robbery charge against a man suspected of holding up a Chase Bank branch last month in Munster.

Federal prosecutors filed a criminal complaint Wednesday against Jarvas Mitchell, whose age and address wasn’t disclosed in U.S. District Court paperwork.

They allege Mitchell was involved in an Aug. 23 robbery of a Chase Bank in the 1600 block of 45th Street in Munster.

Munster police said the crime took place about 10 a.m. when an unidentified black male handed a note to a teller stating, “$100,000 … no dye pack … no silent alarm … I have a gun … Be quiet.” Police said the man didn't display a weapon.

The teller said she was turning to her cash drawer when the man leaned in within a foot of her face and said, “Don’t do it.” The teller said the man must have assumed she was about to activate the silent alarm.

The teller stepped back, opened her cash drawer and raised her hands. She said the robber then told her either “All of it” or “Give me all of it." She said she grabbed all the money in the drawer and put it in a pile on the counter.

She said the man scooped up the money and exited the building, fleeing north on foot across 45th Street. No one was injured in the robbery, police said.

The complaint states the amount taken in the robbery was $9,723.

FBI agents investigating the crime obtained surveillance photos showing a clear view of the man's face.

An FBI agent states in the complaint the suspect was a black male, about 6 feet tall, weighing less than 200 pounds, having long, black dreadlocks and wearing a dark, navy hoodie, a blue shirt, black pants and black shoes. Police earlier described the man as being in his late 20s.

The FBI said they were able to find more evidence from another robbery Sept. 13 at another Chase Bank branch in the 18300 block of Dixie Highway in Homewood, Illinois. They say that suspect matched the description of the earlier Munster robbery.

The FBI said an eyewitness to the Illinois robbery saw the suspect leave in a car, which the FBI now describes as a dark Audi Q5.

Surveillance cameras in Homewood also have images of the Audi being driven by a black male wearing a blue shirt.

Authorities traced the license plate of the suspect’s car to an address in the 18300 block of Wildwood Avenue in Lansing.

A law enforcement database listed Mitchell as an associate of the man to whom the car was registered and had a booking photo of Mitchell that investigators positively identified as the man seen robbing the Chase Bank.

Munster police showed bank employees an array of photographs and asked them to pick one that matched the likeness of the suspect. One employee said she didn’t get a good look at the man's face and couldn’t select anyone from the array.

Another employee said it appeared Mitchell was the suspect, but could not say so with 100% certainty. Another employee selected Mitchell’s photo and said Mitchell looked identical to the robber.

Authorities put the Wildwood Avenue residence in Lansing under surveillance Sept. 19 and saw the Audi there, but lost sight of it when its driver fled at a high rate of speed.

Munster police found the Audi the next day abandoned near the Autumn Ridge Apartments in Park Forest, Illinois.

Police searched the car and found a blue T-shirt inside that appeared to match the shirt the suspect was wearing beneath his black hoodie.

Court records didn’t indicate whether police had arrested Mitchell.

