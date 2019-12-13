{{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — Charges allege a man shot a woman to death Nov. 24 outside Coach's Corner bar because she was yelling at him for bumping into her, then got into a car with a driver who was free on bond at the time in a case linked to a different shooting at the same bar.

The alleged driver, Kyum Gillis, 32, of East Chicago, turned himself in Dec. 2 on a level 5 felony count of assisting a criminal. He posted a $1,000 cash bond Dec. 6.

There was no public record Friday of charges against the man accused of shooting Katelyn Golden, 25, on Nov. 24, online data showed. Because of that, The Times is not naming him.

At the time of Golden's homicide, Gillis was free on a $10,000 cash bond pending trial on two counts of attempted murder.

Gillis and former semi-professional basketball player Bobby L. Smith, 40, previously were accused of shooting at several men April 14 outside Coach's Corner, 6208 Kennedy Ave. in Hammond. A 27-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds.

Smith was charged in U.S. District Court in Hammond with one count of felon in possession of a firearm. His trial is currently set for Jan. 6.

According to court records, Golden and a male friend were outside Coach's Corner smoking early Nov. 24 when the alleged shooter bumped into both of them.

Golden began to yell and curse at the suspect, then followed him into the parking lot as he entered the passenger side of a white Dodge Charger driven by Gillis, court records say.

The suspect pulled a gun from his waistband as he entered the car, records say.

Golden's friend initially held her back, but she pushed past him and was approaching the Charger when the suspect fired a shot through a partially open window, according to documents. The glass shattered but didn't break.

Surveillance video showed Golden backed away from the car while holding her neck and eventually collapsed.

Gillis told police he was beginning to reverse out of the lot when he heard a "pow," court records state.

He said he continued driving and asked the alleged shooter several times what happened, but the man never responded, records allege.

Gillis said he drove to the area of 148th Street and Alexander Avenue in East Chicago, and the man told him to get out. Gillis gathered his things, and the man drove off in the car, records say.

John Cantrell, Gillis' attorney, said Gillis thought someone was shooting at him when he heard the "pow" in the parking lot and didn't realize until later that his passenger had a gun.

Gillis had left the bar and was waiting for the man in the car. When the man came out, Gillis was on the phone and was not watching the confrontation with Golden, Cantrell said.

Police found the Charger, and Gillis gave consent for them to search it, Cantrell said.

Cantrell said it was "offensive" that prosecutors charged Gillis, because he cooperated.

"He didn't even know somebody shot out of his car," Cantrell said.

Cantrell said Gillis was acting in self-defense in the April shooting, because he thought the man who was ultimately wounded and his friends were going "back to the car to get guns."

