CROWN POINT — Charges allege a man shot a woman to death Nov. 24 outside Coach's Corner bar because she was yelling at him for bumping into her, then got into a car with a driver who was free on bond at the time in a case linked to a different shooting at the same bar.
The alleged driver, Kyum Gillis, 32, of East Chicago, turned himself in Dec. 2 on a level 5 felony count of assisting a criminal. He posted a $1,000 cash bond Dec. 6.
There was no public record Friday of charges against the man accused of shooting Katelyn Golden, 25, on Nov. 24, online data showed. Because of that, The Times is not naming him.
At the time of Golden's homicide, Gillis was free on a $10,000 cash bond pending trial on two counts of attempted murder.
Gillis and former semi-professional basketball player Bobby L. Smith, 40, previously were accused of shooting at several men April 14 outside Coach's Corner, 6208 Kennedy Ave. in Hammond. A 27-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds.
Smith was charged in U.S. District Court in Hammond with one count of felon in possession of a firearm. His trial is currently set for Jan. 6.
According to court records, Golden and a male friend were outside Coach's Corner smoking early Nov. 24 when the alleged shooter bumped into both of them.
Golden began to yell and curse at the suspect, then followed him into the parking lot as he entered the passenger side of a white Dodge Charger driven by Gillis, court records say.
The suspect pulled a gun from his waistband as he entered the car, records say.
Golden's friend initially held her back, but she pushed past him and was approaching the Charger when the suspect fired a shot through a partially open window, according to documents. The glass shattered but didn't break.
Surveillance video showed Golden backed away from the car while holding her neck and eventually collapsed.
×
Thanks for being a regular reader! Here's a special offer for you:
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Gillis told police he was beginning to reverse out of the lot when he heard a "pow," court records state.
He said he continued driving and asked the alleged shooter several times what happened, but the man never responded, records allege.
Gillis said he drove to the area of 148th Street and Alexander Avenue in East Chicago, and the man told him to get out. Gillis gathered his things, and the man drove off in the car, records say.
John Cantrell, Gillis' attorney, said Gillis thought someone was shooting at him when he heard the "pow" in the parking lot and didn't realize until later that his passenger had a gun.
Gillis had left the bar and was waiting for the man in the car. When the man came out, Gillis was on the phone and was not watching the confrontation with Golden, Cantrell said.
Police found the Charger, and Gillis gave consent for them to search it, Cantrell said.
Cantrell said it was "offensive" that prosecutors charged Gillis, because he cooperated.
"He didn't even know somebody shot out of his car," Cantrell said.
Cantrell said Gillis was acting in self-defense in the April shooting, because he thought the man who was ultimately wounded and his friends were going "back to the car to get guns."
Clarence Darnell Blanchard
Age: 43 Residence: Lake Station Booking Number(s): 1912278 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: Battery on law enforcement Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Darien Nichole Arrendondo
Age: 33 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 1912288 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony
Entry Code: FTA
John Jerome Stokes
Age: 34 Residence: Michigan City Booking Number(s): 1912267 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: Murder Class: Felony
Entry Code: DOCR
Joshua Wade Hampton
Age: 29 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 1912271 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony
Entry Code: FTA
Juan Edgardo Lorenzo
Age: 28 Residence: New Chicago Booking Number(s): 1912293 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: Domestic battery previous conviction/presence of a child, Confinement Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Kyum Sajad Gillis
Age: 32 Residence: East Chicago Booking Number(s): 1912291 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: Assisting a criminal - public administration Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Larry Darnell Doss
Age: 23 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1912270 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: Sex offender registration violation Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Marsean Dangelo Roberts
Age: 23 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 1912296 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: Maintaining a common nuisance - controlled substances Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Melanie Suzann McNeish
Age: 32 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 1912290 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Nicholas David Davenport
Age: 25 Residence: Cedar Lake Booking Number(s): 1912292 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Paul Clarence Sparrow III
Age: 30 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1912274 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony
Entry Code: O
Roland Chavez
Age: 44 Residence: Whiting Booking Number(s): 1912269 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: ICUS
Samantha Gail Shaffer
Age: 48 Residence: Cedar Lake Booking Number(s): 1912282 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: Dealing methamphetamine Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Akinyinka Babatunde Laleye
Age: 36 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number(s): 1912221 Arrest Date: Nov. 30, 2019 Offense Description: Battery on law enforcement, OWI Class: Felony, Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Dameon Keith Pinkins
Age: 42 Residence: Resisting law enforcement Booking Number(s): 1912222 Arrest Date: Nov. 30, 2019 Offense Description: Resisting law enforcement Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Demetri Jamison Russell
Age: 25 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1912219 Arrest Date: Nov. 30, 2019 Offense Description: Criminal recklessness Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Maurice Lamont Collins
Age: 22 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number(s): 1912223 Arrest Date: Nov. 30, 2019 Offense Description: Fraud Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Michael Todd Paul
Age: 26 Residence: Highland Booking Number(s): 1912229 Arrest Date: Nov. 30, 2019 Offense Description: Possession of cocaine/narcotic drug Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Mitchell James Umlauf
Age: 27 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 1912237 Arrest Date: Dec. 1, 2019 Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony
Entry Code: REV
Sean Christopher Crouch Jr.
Age: 27 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1912227 Arrest Date: Nov. 30, 2019 Offense Description: Public administration - escape Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Todd Ryan Polgar
Age: 33 Residence: Highland Booking Number(s): 1912239 Arrest Date: Dec. 1, 2019 Offense Description: Domestic battery Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Tyjuana Asia Goins
Age: 44 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 1912219 Arrest Date: Nov. 30, 2019 Offense Description: OWI, OWI endangering a person Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Brian Scott Connor
Age: 45 Residence: Lowell Booking Number(s): 1912252 Arrest Date: Dec. 1, 2019 Offense Description: OWI, OWI endangering a person Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Deann Renee Smith
Age: 33 Residence: Calumet City, IL Booking Number(s): 1912246 Arrest Date: Dec. 1, 2019 Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Fernando Lozano
Age: 33 Residence: East Chicago Booking Number(s): 1912252 Arrest Date: Dec. 1, 2019 Offense Description: OWI - prior Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Jesus Arce Jr.
Age: 63 Residence: Portage Booking Number(s): 1912252 Arrest Date: Dec. 1, 2019 Offense Description: OWI, OWI endangering a person Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Leonard Francis Goetz
Age: 20 Residence: Morocco, IN Booking Number(s): 1912264 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: Burglary Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Linard Jerry Reese
Age: 44 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number(s): 1912244 Arrest Date: Dec. 1, 2019 Offense Description: Riverboat gambling Class: Felony Entry Code: NEW
Marcel DeWayne Young
Age: 40 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1912251 Arrest Date: Dec. 1, 2019 Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Raul Barajas
Age: 33 Residence: Highland Booking Number(s): 1912243 Arrest Date: Dec. 1, 2019 Offense Description: OWI, OWI endanger a person Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Adam Mancilla Jr.
Age: 31 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 1912323 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Domestic battery in presence of a child Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Antonio Terrell Lyons
Age: 29 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1912321 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Habitual traffic violator Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Bryan Scott Hall Jr.
Age: 32 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 1912310 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Possession of hypodermic needle Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Cynthia Dwan Evans
Age: 42 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1912314 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Fraud Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Damian Demon Amos
Age: 42 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1912335 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Desmon Sonny McQuay
Age: 28 Residence: Dayton, Ohio Booking Number(s): 1912325 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Murder Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Eliezer Alvarez
Age: 37 Residence: East Chicago Booking Number(s): 1912331 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Domestic battery in presence of a child Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Iyces Angelique Reeves
Age: 20 Residence: Highland Booking Number(s): 1912329 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
James Larry Matthews III
Age: 24 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 1912327 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Possession of cocaine Class: Felony
Entry Code: PC
Jimmy Jamal Hagan Jr.
Age: 23 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number(s): 1912305 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Attempted murder Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Joseph Daniel Anderson
Age: 32 Residence: Hebron Booking Number(s): 1912333 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: OWI-Prior Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Joseph Phillip Duncan
Age: 32 Residence: Chicago Booking Number(s): 1912315 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Fraud Class: Felony
Entry Code: FTA
Kantrelle Hawkins
Age: 23 Residence: Chicago Booking Number(s): 1912313 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Confinement Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Keith Edward Dworak
Age: 38 Residence: Dyer Booking Number(s): 1912303 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony
Entry Code: FTA
Keshawn Rayshaud Lilly
Age: 19 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number(s): 1912324 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Domestic battery Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Nicholas Lee Williams
Age: 26 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 1912389 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Possession of narcotic Class: Felony
Entry Code: REV
Scott B. Ponce
Age: 45 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number(s): 1912304 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Impersonating a public servant Class: Felony Entry Code: WAR
Thomas Edward Rademacher
Age: 59 Residence: Cedar Lake Booking Number(s): 1912334 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email