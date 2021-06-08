Man charged in deadly crash was driving drunk, police say

LAPORTE — A Michigan City man turned himself in to police Monday on charges alleging he caused the death of a LaPorte man in March while driving drunk.

Eric A. Adair, 24, was being held on a $20,005 cash bond on felony charges of operating while intoxicated and reckless homicide and a misdemeanor count of never receiving a valid driver's license.

He has not yet entered a plea to the charges, online LaPorte Superior Court records showed. He has an initial hearing scheduled for Friday.

Nathan Blount, 32, died as a result of a crash about 3:20 p.m. March 12 on U.S. 35 at Nicomas Path, southeast of Michigan City.

Adair was driving a green 2003 Honda Accord northwest on U.S. 35 when he crossed left of center and hit Blount's silver 2007 Toyota Camry head-on, LaPorte County sheriff's police said.

After the collision, the Honda traveled back across both lanes and rolled over on the driver's side along the northbound shoulder. The Toyota spun off the west side of the road into a ditch and struck a tree.

Both Blount and Adair were extricated from their cars, police said.

Bount was flown by helicopter to a hospital with lower body injuries and died early March 13.