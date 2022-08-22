 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Man charged in deadly shooting during annual neighborhood celebration, police say

  • 0
Glenn C. Keller Jr.

Glenn C. Keller Jr.

 Provided

CROWN POINT — An East Chicago man was charged Monday with murder in connection with a fatal shooting last month during the annual Calumet Day celebration.

Glenn C. Keller Jr., 34, is accused of shooting Shaquille K. Russell, 27, of Indianapolis, in the chest about 9:30 p.m. July 23 in the 4800 block of Alexander Street in East Chicago.

Police found Russell lying in the road breathing but unresponsive, Police Chief Jose Rivera said. Russell was taken to St. Catherine Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Keller had not yet made an initial appearance in Lake Criminal Court on the murder charge.

He was arrested Friday on an unrelated warrant out of East Chicago City Court and a drug charge, Rivera said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Become a 'tornado chaser' at this amusement park ride in France

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts