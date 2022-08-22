Man charged in deadly shooting during annual neighborhood celebration, police say

CROWN POINT — An East Chicago man was charged Monday with murder in connection with a fatal shooting last month during the annual Calumet Day celebration.
Glenn C. Keller Jr., 34, is accused of shooting Shaquille K. Russell, 27, of Indianapolis, in the chest about 9:30 p.m. July 23 in the 4800 block of Alexander Street in East Chicago.
Police found Russell lying in the road breathing but unresponsive, Police Chief Jose Rivera said. Russell was taken to St. Catherine Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Keller had not yet made an initial appearance in Lake Criminal Court on the murder charge.
He was arrested Friday on an unrelated warrant out of East Chicago City Court and a drug charge, Rivera said.
