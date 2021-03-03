Man charged in DJ's fatal shooting in 2020 fails to appear for court

CROWN POINT — A man charged in the 2020 shooting death of a local DJ failed to appear Wednesday for a hearing in Lake Criminal Court.

Jerrell T. Harris, 33, was in Milwaukee and thought he was to appear before Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas via videoconference, defense attorney Russell Brown said.

Cappas said Harris must appear March 10, or he will issue a bench warrant for Harris' arrest.

"No excuses about coming from Milwaukee, either," Cappas said.

The four Lake Criminal Court judges this week resumed holding in-person hearings after a monthslong hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Harris is charged with murder, burglary and domestic battery in the Jan. 6, 2020, homicide of Wydallas Tobar Jr., 37, of Gary, at Harris' ex-girlfriend's home in the 600 block of West 19th Avenue.

Murder defendants are not typically afforded bond, unless a court decides after a series of hearings that the presumption of guilt is not strong.

Harris' attorney, Scott King, wrote in court filings the state's evidence was insufficient to prove Tobar's homicide was murder and not a lesser charge, such as voluntary manslaughter.