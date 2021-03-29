Man charged in domestic-related shooting in Hammond

CROWN POINT — A Hammond man posted a $5,000 cash bond Monday on charges alleging he shot his wife's male friend last week in Hammond.

Ramiro Malagon, 34, can be seen in a business surveillance video firing a black semi-automatic handgun at his wife's friend five times March 21 in the 700 block of Chicago Street, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Malagon has not yet entered a plea to charges of attempted murder, battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Malagon's wife told police she and Malagon have been married for about 14 years, but they grew apart over the last four to five months and don't interact much.

The woman said she was driving her friend home when she noticed Malagon was driving the truck next to her, records state.

The woman did a U-turn and dropped her friend off in a liquor store parking lot, because he didn't want anything to do with problems between the woman and Malagon, court documents state.

The man told police he was walking from the lot when Malagon pulled up, got out and said, "Stop, (expletive)," records state.