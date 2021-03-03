Man charged in double homicide faces judge for first time

CROWN POINT — A 19-year-old man charged in the murder of two teen boys last year in Calumet Township made a formal appearance Wednesday before a Lake Criminal Court judge.
Elijah D. Robinson, 19, of Gary, is accused of working with Dawn M. Carden, 42, and Alvino S. "Vino" Amaya, 36, to kill 17-year-old Maxwell Kroll and 18-year-old Elijah Robinson on Oct. 16 inside a home in the 3900 block of West 51st Avenue.
Robinson's attorney, Robert Lewis, asked Judge Salvador Vasquez to affirm his client's not guilty pleas. Robinson's next court appearance was set for April 8.
According to court records, Carden allegedly told police she gave a gun to victim Elijah Robinson and the victim never returned it.
A witness told police Carden and Amaya questioned victim Elijah Robinson about the gun. Amaya's voice was heard over an open phone line with Robinson the night Robinson and Kroll were killed, documents show.
The defendant Elijah Robinson allegedly told a detective he went to the victims' home with Amaya the night they were killed, records state.
Carden and Amaya have not yet been brought before Vasquez, because they are currently in custody on charges filed in U.S. District Court in Hammond.
A federal indictment unsealed Dec. 18 alleges Carden lied about her address on a U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives form when she purchased guns at Westforth Sports on eight different dates between October 2019 and September 2020.
Amaya is charged in U.S. District Court with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
The couple had been scheduled to stand trial in federal court starting Feb. 22, but it was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. A new trial date has not yet been scheduled.
Carden and Amaya likely won't be brought to Lake Criminal Court on the murder charges until after their federal case is resolved.