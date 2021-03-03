Man charged in double homicide faces judge for first time

CROWN POINT — A 19-year-old man charged in the murder of two teen boys last year in Calumet Township made a formal appearance Wednesday before a Lake Criminal Court judge.

Elijah D. Robinson, 19, of Gary, is accused of working with Dawn M. Carden, 42, and Alvino S. "Vino" Amaya, 36, to kill 17-year-old Maxwell Kroll and 18-year-old Elijah Robinson on Oct. 16 inside a home in the 3900 block of West 51st Avenue.

Robinson's attorney, Robert Lewis, asked Judge Salvador Vasquez to affirm his client's not guilty pleas. Robinson's next court appearance was set for April 8.

According to court records, Carden allegedly told police she gave a gun to victim Elijah Robinson and the victim never returned it.

A witness told police Carden and Amaya questioned victim Elijah Robinson about the gun. Amaya's voice was heard over an open phone line with Robinson the night Robinson and Kroll were killed, documents show.

The defendant Elijah Robinson allegedly told a detective he went to the victims' home with Amaya the night they were killed, records state.

Carden and Amaya have not yet been brought before Vasquez, because they are currently in custody on charges filed in U.S. District Court in Hammond.