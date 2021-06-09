 Skip to main content
Man charged in double homicide of teen boys withdraws speedy trial request
urgent

Dawn Carden, Alivino Amaya and Elijah D. Robinson

CROWN POINT — A Gary man withdrew his request Wednesday for a speedy trial in the homicides of two teen boys last year in Calumet Township.

Alvino S. "Vino" Amaya, 36, had been scheduled to stand trial starting July 6.

Amaya is accused of working with Dawn M. Carden, 42, and Elijah D. Robinson, 19, both of Gary, to kill 17-year-old Maxwell Kroll and 18-year-old Elijah Robinson on Oct. 16 inside a home in the 3900 block of West 51st Avenue.

There is no relation between the two Robinsons, police said.

According to court records, Carden had accused the 18-year-old Robinson of failing to return a gun she had given to him.

Amaya, Carden and defendant Elijah D. Robinson have all pleaded not guilty.  

Amaya's attorney, Steven Mullins, said Lake County prosecutors recently turned over more evidence to him and he needed more time to analyze it.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez recently granted the state's request for a DNA sample from Amaya.

Mullins said it was in Amaya's best interest to withdraw his speedy trial request.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jacquelyn Altpeter, Mullins and Vasquez agreed to a new trial date the week of Sept. 13.

Amaya's pretrial hearing was set for Aug. 4.

