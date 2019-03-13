CROWN POINT — A Gary man is wanted on charges alleging he caused a crash that left a 40-year-old motorcyclist dead last summer in Gary.
Santiago Marquez, 37, is accused of shrugging and telling the motorcyclist's brother, who also was involved in the crash, "I should have just waited, sorry."
Marcus Harris, 40, of Gary, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash July 28 at Fifth Avenue and Colfax Street.
Harris' brother Caltone Cockrell, who had been driving behind Harris' motorcycle, witnessed the crash, Lake Criminal Court records say.
Cockrell told police he and Harris had been in East Chicago and drove to Gary. Harris was riding a Suzuki C50 motorcycle, while Cockrell followed in a silver Chrysler 300.
Cockrell said they exited Cline Avenue onto eastbound Fifth Avenue. As they approached Colfax, Santiago drove a green Ford Explorer into the path of Harris' motorcycle, records say.
The Explorer hit Harris, and Cockrell hit the truck as it continued to turn in front of his Chrysler, records say. The Chrysler struck a utility pole and became entangled in wires.
When police arrived, a woman was holding Cockrell back from fighting Santiago, records say.
Cockrell, who suffered a broken foot, refused to leave the scene until his brother's body was removed.
Santiago's blood alcohol level was about 0.19, records say. The legal limit for driving is 0.08.
Santiago was charged with two felony counts of causing death when operating while intoxicated, two felony counts of causing serious injury when operating while intoxicated, two misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated and misdemeanor operating without ever receiving a driver's license.