Man charged in fatal pursuit posts $15K cash bond

CROWN POINT — A father charged in the deaths of his girlfriend and their 1-year-old son during a pursuit Friday with Lake County sheriff's police posted a $15,000 cash bond Monday, court records show.

Eric K. White, 20, of Calumet City, is accused of leading police on a chase and rear-ending a semitrailer on Interstate 80/94, between the Burr Street and Cline Avenue exits.

His girlfriend, Britni Griffin, 20, of Matteson, Illinois, was decapitated and ejected during the crash, Lake Criminal Court records show.

His baby, Ky'Air Lucas, died from blunt force injuries, the Lake County coroner's office said.

White was treated at a local hospital for head injuries after the crash, court records show.

White has not yet entered pleas to felony charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, two counts of resisting law enforcement resulting in a death and misdemeanor carrying a handgun without a license.

If convicted of his highest count, a level 1 felony, White could face 20 to 40 years in prison.