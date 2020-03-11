Man charged in fatal Valpo crash, had several drugs in his system, police say

Another motorist involved in the crash reportedly told police she was driving northbound on Silhavy Road when the southbound vehicle driven by Conley began to drift into the northbound lane and struck her vehicle.

Another witness said she was driving southbound on Silhavy Road when Conley pulled out from Glendale Boulevard in front of her making a wide turn toward the south, police said.

Police said when the approached Conley at the scene, they "could see that he was intoxicated due to his perplexed and seemingly distant behavior." Officers did not smell alcohol, but noticed Conley's eyes were glossy and heavy, and said he had a "somewhat glistening substance around his mouth."

As officers spoke with Conley, he appeared only partially conscious, with his head drifting down and eyes repeatedly closing, police said.

When Conley asked what happened, an officer "informed him that he was in a crash," according to charging documents.