Man charged in fatal Valpo crash, had several drugs in his system, police say
Man charged in fatal Valpo crash, had several drugs in his system, police say

Gregory Conley

A 2019 mug shot of Gregory Conley. (A current photo was not yet available at the Porter County Jail.)

VALPARAISO — A 39-year-old man charged with driving intoxicated and causing last week's fatal crash on Silhavy Road was so incoherent that he had to be told by responding officers what had happened, according to charging documents.

Gregory Conley, who has given police home addresses in Valparaiso and Mishawaka, is charged with felony counts of operating while intoxicated causing death and operating while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury, and misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated endangering a person, leaving the scene of an accident, operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated with a controlled substance.

Police said a blood test revealed a combination of benzodiazepines, cocaine and opiates in Conley's blood following the crash. He had no alcohol in his system.

The crash, which occurred shortly before 8 p.m. March 3 along Silhavy Road near Glendale Boulevard, left 70-year-old Wanatah resident Marion Woodmaster dead, according to police.

Both individuals were found on the ground near their vehicle when police arrived on the crash scene, according to charging documents. Attempts were made to revive Marion, but they failed.

The couple's northbound 2019 Chevrolet SUV and the southbound 2005 Mercury Mountaineer driven by Conley both suffered heavy front-end damage, according to police.

Another motorist involved in the crash reportedly told police she was driving northbound on Silhavy Road when the southbound vehicle driven by Conley began to drift into the northbound lane and struck her vehicle.

Another witness said she was driving southbound on Silhavy Road when Conley pulled out from Glendale Boulevard in front of her making a wide turn toward the south, police said.

Police said when the approached Conley at the scene, they "could see that he was intoxicated due to his perplexed and seemingly distant behavior." Officers did not smell alcohol, but noticed Conley's eyes were glossy and heavy, and said he had a "somewhat glistening substance around his mouth."

As officers spoke with Conley, he appeared only partially conscious, with his head drifting down and eyes repeatedly closing, police said.

When Conley asked what happened, an officer "informed him that he was in a crash," according to charging documents.

Hospital staff discovered a yellow unknown powder on Conley's nose and on his right hand, police said.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

