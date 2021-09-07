Man charged in father's 2018 homicide racks up new charges in Porter County

CROWN POINT — A Merrillville man awaiting trial in his father's 2018 homicide was back in custody Tuesday on charges he led Burns Harbor police on a high-speed crash Sunday that ended with a crash.
Michael S. Yakubec, 53, is accused of driving more than 115 mph, disregarding stop signs and traffic lights, and passing in no-passing zones with blind curves during the chase about 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Yakubec was driving a black Mercedes Benz when he fled from a Burns Harbor police officer, traveling east on U.S. 12, south on Ind. 520 and east on U.S. 20, according to Porter Superior Court records.
He crashed into a 2011 Chevrolet pickup truck at U.S. 20 and Franklin Street, court records allege.
Yakubec was scheduled for an initial appearance Tuesday in Porter Superior Court, where not guilty pleas were expected to be entered on his behalf to charges of resisting law enforcement, a level 6 felony, and misdemeanor reckless driving.
Yakubec also is facing several infractions, including speeding, improper or no turn signals, passing in a no-passing zone and disregarding a traffic-control device.
Until his arrest Sunday, Yakubec had been free on a recognizance bond since July 2019 in a murder case filed in Lake Criminal Court.
In the Lake County case, Yakubec is accused of causing the death of his 80-year-old father, John F. Yakubec, in November 2018 at his father's home in Hobart.
Yakubec has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder. Defense attorney Michael Lambert asked in July for a trial date to be scheduled.
Lake County prosecutors have offered Michael Yakubec a plea agreement that would require him to admit to reckless homicide, a level 5 felony, and face a sentence of up to three years in prison.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Bruno told Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas in July the plea offer would remain open until Yakubec's pretrial hearing, which was set for Dec. 2. Yakubec's trial in Lake County was scheduled to start Jan. 18.
It was unclear whether Yakubec's new Porter County case could affect his plea offer in Lake County or result in a revocation of his bond there.
Lake County prosecutors had not filed a petition to revoke bond in their case as of early Tuesday afternoon, records showed.