Man charged in father's 2018 homicide racks up new charges in Porter County

CROWN POINT — A Merrillville man awaiting trial in his father's 2018 homicide was back in custody Tuesday on charges he led Burns Harbor police on a high-speed crash Sunday that ended with a crash.

Michael S. Yakubec, 53, is accused of driving more than 115 mph, disregarding stop signs and traffic lights, and passing in no-passing zones with blind curves during the chase about 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Yakubec was driving a black Mercedes Benz when he fled from a Burns Harbor police officer, traveling east on U.S. 12, south on Ind. 520 and east on U.S. 20, according to Porter Superior Court records.

He crashed into a 2011 Chevrolet pickup truck at U.S. 20 and Franklin Street, court records allege.

Yakubec was scheduled for an initial appearance Tuesday in Porter Superior Court, where not guilty pleas were expected to be entered on his behalf to charges of resisting law enforcement, a level 6 felony, and misdemeanor reckless driving.

Yakubec also is facing several infractions, including speeding, improper or no turn signals, passing in a no-passing zone and disregarding a traffic-control device.

Until his arrest Sunday, Yakubec had been free on a recognizance bond since July 2019 in a murder case filed in Lake Criminal Court.