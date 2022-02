Man charged in former public official's homicide wants speedy trial

CROWN POINT — A judge granted a speedy trial request Thursday for a man charged with murder in the shooting death of former Region public official Mary Felton.

Earl W. Shearer Sr., 67, who was permitted to sit at a witness stand during a previous hearing because he appeared to be unsteady on his feet, walked unassisted Thursday to a podium in the gallery.

Shearer has pleaded not guilty to murder in the Dec. 8 homicide of 74-year-old Felton, of Gary.

Felton, an accountant who previously worked for the city of Gary, Calumet Township trustee's office and Gary Housing Authority, was remembered by her family as their beloved matriarch.

Shearer, who previously served prison time in Georgia for murder, is accused of sneaking into Felton's Gary home Dec. 6 and raping her, and killing her Dec. 8 after she talked to Gary police about the alleged rape.

Court records allege Shearer sneaked into Felton's Hummer while it was parked outside the Police Department and killed her after she left the station.

Felton was found dead from a gunshot wound to the back while still seated inside her Hummer near West Eighth Avenue and Lincoln Street in Gary.

Shearer's attorney, Adam Tavitas, asked Lake Criminal Court Judge Gina Jones to set Shearer's jury trial to begin May 16.

Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Bernard Johnsen said he and Deputy Prosecutor Jessica Arnold agreed to the trial date.

Jones granted the request and set a pretrial hearing for April 21.

