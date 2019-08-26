{{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — A 26-year-old man accused of stabbing a co-worker after being fired last week from a local Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant appeared confused in court during an initial hearing Monday.

Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford had to interrupt Joshua Moser from talking and repeatedly explain not guilty pleas were being entered on his behalf to eight charges, including six felonies and two misdemeanors.

After convincing Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford he did not have the money to hire an attorney, Moser was awarded the services of a public defender.

The judge set bond at $3,000 cash and ordered Moser to avoid any further contact with four alleged victims in the case.

Moser was charged Friday with felony aggravated battery, four counts of intimidation, battery with serious bodily injury and misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief and possession of paraphernalia, according to court records.

Police said Moser exited a manager's office at the restaurant at 2402 Calumet Ave. after he was fired Wednesday yelling obscenities and, after being told to quiet down, pulled a tactical knife from his belt.

A fellow employee rushed him from behind, wrapping both arms around Moser and attempted to hold Moser's arms, according to charging information. When the employee realized Moser was trying to stab him, he pulled away as Moser drove the knife into his left hand.

Moser left the restaurant and used the knife to slash the tires on two vehicles, which belonged to the managers, before walking south along Calumet Avenue, according to documents.

A witness told police he saw Moser holding a knife with a 6-inch blade as he walked in the area.

Police arrested Moser inside a McDonald's restaurant on Calumet Avenue. They found a tactical knife and a corn cob smoking pipe, records say.

Further hearings were scheduled for Nov. 4 and Dec. 2.

