Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford had to interrupt Joshua Moser from talking and repeatedly explain not guilty pleas were being entered on his behalf to eight charges, including six felonies and two misdemeanors.
After convincing Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford he did not have the money to hire an attorney, Moser was awarded the services of a public defender.
The judge set bond at $3,000 cash and ordered Moser to avoid any further contact with four alleged victims in the case.
Moser was charged Friday with felony aggravated battery, four counts of intimidation, battery with serious bodily injury and misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief and possession of paraphernalia, according to court records.
Police said Moser exited a manager's office at the restaurant at 2402 Calumet Ave. after he was fired Wednesday yelling obscenities and, after being told to quiet down, pulled a tactical knife from his belt.
A fellow employee rushed him from behind, wrapping both arms around Moser and attempted to hold Moser's arms, according to charging information. When the employee realized Moser was trying to stab him, he pulled away as Moser drove the knife into his left hand.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.