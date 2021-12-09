Man charged in kidnapping, chase on I-65, police say

CROWN POINT — An Illinois man faces kidnapping charges after allegedly holding a woman against her will and leading police on a high-speed chase through Lake County.

David J. Stewart, 24, of Dolton, Illinois, faces charges of kidnapping, resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness and reckless driving, according to Indiana State Police.

Police were called at 7:52 p.m. Thursday for a kidnapping in progress, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot. A mother called 911 stating her daughter was being held and transported against her will, he said.

ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield said the man was known by the woman.

"Quick work by dispatch resulted in information being relayed to troopers who were able to locate the suspect vehicle in seven minutes," Fifield said.

Officers located the vehicle and attempted to pull it over on Interstate 65 at the southbound 246 mile marker. However, as an officer approached the vehicle, it sped away.

The vehicle then led chase south, eventually exiting at the 240 mile marker Lowell exit.