Man charged in killing of 20-year-old that led to police chase
Man charged in killing of 20-year-old that led to police chase

Police stock
File, The Times

GARY — A Chicago man was charged with the murder of a 20-year-old that led to a carjacking and police chase Wednesday.

Larry Boston, 19, was charged with the murder of Charles Golden, of Chicago, according to Lake County Superior Court records. An arrest warrant was issued for Boston on Thursday. 

Golden died from gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, the Lake County coroner's report said. Boston was apprehended after a chase, police said. 

Gary police responded about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a gunshot victim in the 4700 block of Adams Street in Gary. There, they found the man with apparent gunshot wounds, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said. He was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, where he was pronounced dead.

Police dogs were deployed to track the suspect, who was seen running from the scene. A short distance away, it was reported that a man who matched the suspect description carjacked a vehicle, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez.

Gary police saw the stolen vehicle and the suspect led Gary officers and several other law enforcement agencies on a pursuit that extended into Illinois, Westerfield said.

After the pursuit continued onto westbound Interstate 94, the suspect crashed the vehicle and fled on foot. The man was arrested shortly after and was taken to a correctional facility in Illinois where he awaits extradition to Indiana. 

Police also recovered a handgun the suspect threw out of the vehicle during the chase, Martinez said. 

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

