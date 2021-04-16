Man charged in machete attack at Hobart gas station

CROWN POINT — A Gary man posted a $4,000 cash bond Friday on charges alleging he attacked a man with a machete-like knife after a dispute about a mask the victim wanted to purchase.

Travis D. Williams, 31, went to speak with Hobart police Wednesday after seeing a news story about the stabbing that included a surveillance image of him, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

Williams has not yet entered a plea to three felony counts of battery.

After police told Williams they would have to advise him of his Miranda rights, Williams said he wanted to speak with his attorney before talking to police, court records state.

The man Williams is accused of attacking with a machete-like knife suffered wounds to his right thumb and left shoulder, about 3 inches from his neck. The large gash required 50 stitches and 30 staples to close, according to court documents.

A witness told police he and the victim were at the Family Express gas station at U.S. 6 and County Line Road in Hobart, and the victim was going to buy a mask for him, records state.

Williams also was in the store and took the mask from the victim, who initially left the store but then went back inside to confront Williams, documents allege.