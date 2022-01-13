Man charged in missing woman's murder competent to stand trial

Lynn Ware Jr. is accused of killing Laura Wolfe, 46.
Provided
MICHIGAN CITY — A man charged with murdering an Illinois woman and dumping her body in a local farm field has been deemed competent to stand trial and returned to LaPorte County, court records show.
Lynn Ware Jr., 40, of Martin, Tennessee, was deemed incompetent to stand trial in April after evaluations by several mental health professionals, LaPorte Superior Court records show.
In September, a report from the state psychiatric hospital in Logansport was filed indicating Ware had attained competency.
Ware has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder in the homicide of an Illinois woman, whose remains were discovered Oct. 28, 2020, along County Road 800 North between County Roads 300 West and 400 West in rural LaPorte County.
The woman, Laura Wolfe, 46, had been reported missing July 19, 2020, in Marion, Illinois. Her disappearance was featured on NBC's "Dateline" in September 2020.
Ware's public defender requested a continuance during a hearing Thursday before Judge Jamie Oss in Michigan City. Oss granted the request and set Ware's next hearing for March 10, online court records showed.
