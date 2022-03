Man charged in molest case pleads guilty to confining kids in closet

CROWN POINT — A man charged in a child molesting case pleaded guilty last week to confining two children in a small space at a Gary home they shared with him from 2017 to 2018.

Anthony Vicari Jr., 53, who was listed as homeless in court records, admitted in a plea agreement that he told the two children — who were between the ages of 6 and 7 and 8 and 9 in 2017 and 2018 — to go into a small cubby space in their home to clean spider webs.

While they were inside the closet, Vicari nailed the door closed, records state. The children located a tool, which they used to break out.

Vicari pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal confinement, a level 5 felony.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota accepts Vicari's plea agreement, he would face a sentence of one to six years in jail or prison.

Vicari also would be required to register as a sex offender for 10 years or life, as determined by law, the plea agreement states.

In exchange for his pleas, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss four counts of child molesting.

Bokota set Vicari's sentencing for April 7.

