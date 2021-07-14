Man charged in police pursuit that caused death of his passenger

CROWN POINT — A Chicago man was charged Monday in connection with a police pursuit last weekend that resulted in the death of his passenger.

Larael L. Littleton, 19, remained in a hospital Wednesday as a result of his injuries, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said. A warrant was issued for Littleton's arrest.

Tiara McDonald, 28, of Calumet City, died at a Dyer hospital after the crash, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

Littleton has not yet entered pleas to two counts of resisting law enforcement, reckless homicide and auto theft.

He also was wanted on felony warrants in Kentucky and Minnesota linked to alleged fraud and credit card crimes, Lake Criminal Court records show.

Sheriff's police began following the white Honda Civic Littleton was driving Sunday after noticing the temporary license plate on it appeared to be fake, according to court records.

Littleton evaded the officers in the area of West 121st Avenue and Court Street in Crown Point and continued driving when they turned on their emergency lights and attempted to stop him, records allege.