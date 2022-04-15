Man charged in Portage molestation already in prison on same offense, records show

VALPARAISO — A 37-year-old man who was brought to court this week to face accusations of repeatedly molesting a young girl at his Portage home beginning nearly eight years ago is already in prison for the same type of offense out of Lake County, records show.

Johnny Levin pleaded guilty in Lake County on Nov. 2, 2020 to two felony counts of child molesting and was sentenced to two consecutive 10-year terms, according to court records.

Levin, who is serving his time at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City, has an earliest possible release date of Dec. 20, 2033, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.

Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann said this week that typically his office would have a detainer on a defendant to be transferred directly to Porter County following the outcome of a case in another jurisdiction.

But Levin was sent directly to the DOC, he said.

"Once we found out, the court brought him here to face our charges," according to Germann.

Levin was booked into the Porter County jail Tuesday and then made an initial appearance before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer and was sent back to prison the same day, officials said.

He was appointed a public defender and was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim while his case proceeds, records show. His next court hearing is scheduled for May 31.

Porter County allegations

Levin's Porter County case stems back to June 2019 when Portage police learned the girl had told her mother she had been sexually abused by Levin, whom she knows, on multiple occasions between August 2014 and June 2018, according to a charging document.

"Victim 1 said this happened a lot until she was in the seventh grade," police said.

The girl said she remembered the abuse beginning after Levin was released from jail in December 2011, charges state.

Levin showed up at the Portage police department in June 2019, "seeking help regarding a sexual incident allegation made against him," police said.

He reportedly told police he remembered one night from more than a year earlier when he returned home and awoke in a questionable situation with the girl in question, a charging document reads.

"Levin stated that he could not say whether or not he did anything sexual to Victim 1 that night because he could not remember due to him being likely intoxicated," according to police.

The girl's mother reportedly told police when she confronted Levin, he said he remembered the questionable incident.

"Levin broke down and made comments about being 'blackout drunk,'" police said.

Levin is charged in Porter County with a felony count of child molesting, which carries a potential prison sentence of two to 12 years, records show.

