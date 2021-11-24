Man charged in Porter police chase tells court he had been arrested, released in homicide

VALPARAISO — One of the two men arrested in Saturday's police chase that left a Porter officer seriously injured told a judge Wednesday he had been arrested and released in connection with a homicide.

Samuel Kuhl, 29, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, made the statement during an initial hearing on the local charges when discussion arose about two warrants he faces out of his home state.

Kuhl has a lengthy criminal history, including weapons and controlled substance charges, Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Salina Malone said.

He is also wanted on the warrants, which means he will not be released even if he posts bond on the Porter County charges, officials said.

Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer set bond Wednesday for Kuhl at $20,000 surety and $5,000 cash.

Bond was set a short time earlier at $20,000 surety and $2,500 cash for the co-defendant in the case, Aries Atlas Jr., 25, also of Kalamazoo.

"You can't be much more of a flight risk than that," Clymer said based on the allegations facing Atlas.