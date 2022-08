Man charged in previous attack on woman accused of returning to murder her

CROWN POINT — A man wanted in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend last month in Gary was in custody Monday at the Cook County Jail, Gary police said.

Shawn L. Perry, 45, who has addresses in Chicago and Gary, previously was charged in 2019 in a domestic abuse case involving De Shonda Lewis, 42, of Gary.

Perry was charged last week with murdering Lewis on July 23 as she sat in her Ford Escape in the 400 block of Jackson Street in Gary.

Lewis was found dead in the driver's seat of her vehicle, which was locked and parked in a driveway, according to Lake Criminal Court records. She died from seven gunshot wounds to her left arm and flank.

Detectives learned Perry previously had been charged in July 2019 with two felony counts of intimidation and one count of domestic battery in connection with an alleged attack on Lewis at a Gary residence.

In the previous case, Perry was accused of putting Lewis in a chokehold during an argument; body slamming her onto a bed; pointing a black shotgun and a revolver at her and threatening to kill her family; and pointing a gun at another woman when she attempted to help Lewis.

A warrant was issued for Perry's arrest July 13 after he failed to appear before Judge Gina Jones for a hearing in his domestic battery case, records state.

Police obtained a search warrant for Perry's Google location data and learned he was near the homicide scene at the time Lewis was shot July 23 and left the area minutes later, according to documents.

Perry was arrested in late July in Cook County on unrelated charges, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

He was expected to face extradition proceedings in Illinois before being returned to Lake County.