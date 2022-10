Man charged in rape, murder of elderly widow 28 years ago

CROWN POINT — A Kentucky man arrived Monday at the Lake County Jail to face charges he raped and murdered a 69-year-old woman in her Gary home in 1994.

Gerald L. Smith, 60, was charged in Lake Criminal Court after investigators with the FBI's Gang Response Investigative Team submitted evidence to a lab and learned Smith was a likely contributor to DNA found in the woman's sexual assault kit, records state.

Gloria Hansell, a resident of the 3900 block of Buchanan Street, was found dead by a family member June 17, 1994, inside her home.

She had been sexually assaulted and strangled with an electrical cord attached to a box fan, records state.

A witness told police that Smith, who was 32 years old at the time of the homicide, knew Hansell's family and had been to her home on at least two occasions, the FBI said.

Hansell, whose husband had died about two years earlier, told a relative that Smith leaned over the back of her rocking chair during one of his visits and put his hands around her neck or his face by her neck, according to court records.

The unwanted advance made Hansell uncomfortable, and she told her relative she didn't want any man touching her, documents state.

Smith had not yet entered pleas to two counts of murder and rape.

The case against Smith marks the 11th time since 2018 that GRIT has secured charges in a cold case, an FBI spokeswoman said.

During a review of the case file, GRIT investigators learned Hansell's purse had been found in the backseat of a Hammond police car in 1994, according to court records.

At that time, Gary police requested fingerprint comparisons for Smith and a second person with latent prints on a soda can and credit card found at the homicide scene. The fingerprint examination results were negative for both men, records state.

In 2020, investigators submitted several items of evidence to an Indiana State Police laboratory for analysis.

A DNA profile from Hansell's sexual assault kit was entered into the Combined DNA Index System, and Smith was found to be a match, records state.

A DNA profile from the electrical cord used to strangle Hansell also was submitted to the national database, but no matches were found, according to court documents.

Hansell used an in-home oxygen machine because of poor health.

When her family member first found her, authorities initially thought she died of natural causes. Police opened a homicide investigation after funeral home employees began to remove her body and discovered the electrical cord wrapped around her neck.

During an interview with GRIT investigators in 2020 at a rehabilitation center in Madisonville, Kentucky, Smith initially denied knowing Hansell and her family, court records state.

He later admitted he knew them but denied knowing where they lived. Investigators ended the interview when Smith asked for a lawyer, documents state.

Police executed a search warrant for Smith's DNA. Further analysis confirmed Smith to be a likely contributor to DNA from Hansell's sexual assault kit, records state.

Anyone with information about Smith's case or another cold case is asked to call GRIT at 219-942-4899.